Adv Nazir passes away

Aurangabad:

Adv Nazir Ahmed Osman Shaikh, a resident of Rohila Galli passed away on Sunday. He was hailing from Borsar village and settled in the city in 1970. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at City Chowk Masjid this evening while the last rites were performed at Panchkuwa Kabrastaan. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.