University heading in right direction: VC Yeole

Aurangabad: “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is heading in the right direction in terms of progress in academics, administration and research. The train makes noise while changing the track, in the same way, there might be some noise of opposition against this change,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, Vice-Chancellor of Bamu.

He was speaking after unfurling tri-colour on Republic Day on the university campus. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans and statutory officers were present.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said many have experienced the change in the administration during the last three and a half years.

"The administration works keeping in mind the three-point formula--transparency, dynamism and coordination. Marathwada students have great potential but lack proper direction. So, many student-centric decisions were taken,” he said.

He said that the university has the largest number of research fellowship holders in the country. “Biometric attendance of all researchers, students, staff and teachers is being taken. Several online and offline experiments, like file trucking system, were done. Digital Evaluation System has been adopted for online evaluation from this year,” he asserted.