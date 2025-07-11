Kap's Cafe Pens Emotional Message After Gunfire Attack: ‘Processing This Shock, But Not Giving Up’

On Wednesday night (local time), Kap’s Cafe, a restaurant in Canada owned by renowned actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, became the target of a violent attack reportedly carried out by Khalistani terrorists. A man inside a vehicle opened fire at the cafe, firing at least nine bullets into one of its windows. The incident took place shortly after the café’s grand opening. In response, Kap’s Cafe issued a heartfelt statement on social media, expressing that while the team is still grappling with the trauma of the attack, they remain resolute in their mission and will not allow violence to shatter their dream.

Sharing their thoughts via Instagram, the cafe conveyed deep sorrow over how their vision of spreading warmth and togetherness had been interrupted by such an act of violence. They expressed gratitude towards their well-wishers, thanking them for their support, kind messages, and prayers. The team emphasized that Kap’s Cafe was created to foster community through friendly conversations and great coffee, and they remain committed to that purpose. Urging people to reject violence and support unity, the statement ended with hope, appreciation, and a promise to continue serving with love under better circumstances.

The emotional post concluded with the team signing off with “hope and gratitude,” while also including the hashtag #SupportKapsCafeCanada to rally public backing. In a follow-up post, the cafe team expressed special thanks to both Surrey Police and Delta Police for their swift intervention and efforts to ensure the safety of everyone involved. They acknowledged how critical the police response was in containing the situation and offering reassurance during this unsettling incident. Despite the trauma, the team reaffirmed their commitment to building a positive space for the community and thanked authorities for standing by them in such a trying moment.

Kap’s Cafe is situated in Surrey, British Columbia, and had just begun operations on July 4. The attack was later claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a known Khalistani terrorist and a top target of India’s anti-terrorism agency, the NIA. Laddi, believed to be affiliated with the Babbar Khalsa International group, allegedly ordered the shooting in retaliation to a previous public comment made by Kapil Sharma. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the attack. The incident has sparked outrage and concern, especially given the recent rise in politically motivated violence in the diaspora, raising questions about security for Indian-origin businesses abroad.