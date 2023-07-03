Guru Purnima Celebrations at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre conclude to resounding success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : The second day of Guru Purnima celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was led by a family that embodies the essence of the guru-shishya parampara with their legacy of Indian Classical music, that dates back to the 17th century.

Welcoming sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash and Ustad's grandsons - 10-year-old twins, Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, - on the stage of The Grand Theatre, Nita Ambani expressed her appreciation for the distinguished artists.

"The performance by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family represents a remarkable symphony of life. It is a convergence of musical heritage that transcends time and celebrates the coming together of three extraordinary generations - a maestro of all time, the torchbearers of today, and the proteges," she said, concluding her speech with the scared chant of guru vandana.

Much like the previous day, a full house of the audience at The Grand Theatre joined in. The reverberation, amplified by the world-class acoustics of the space, filled it with an air of reverence, setting the stage for the evening's captivating performance, aptly titled 'Three Generations, One Legacy'.

Echoing Nita Ambani's belief, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan referred to the mother as a child's first guru. The maestro expressed his appreciation for Guru Purnima being celebrated publicly on a platform like the Cultural Centre and called it a great initiative.

Conceived to be an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya bond, Parampara, presented by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, is guided by Nita Ambani's vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India.

With the conclusion of the first-ever edition of 'Parampara: A Guru Purnima Special', the spirit of the occasion struck a deep chord with an audience of 4000 over two days - making it a resounding success.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube.

The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards to house exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

