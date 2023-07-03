Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah celebrate 25 years of 'Satya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, J D Chakravarthy and Urmila Matondkar-starrer crime drama film 'Satya' turned 25 on Monday.

To mark the occasion, Manoj took to his Instagram account and shared a collage video which he captioned, "MUMBAI KA KING KAUN? #25YearsOfSatya."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuOXEsDIYzu/

In the video, he shared some glimpses of the iconic film.

Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma the film was released in the year 1998 and received massive response from the audience.

Mumbai ka King Kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!" Manoj stormed the scene of the Hindi film industry with this punchline. The movie dealt with 90s Bombay, underworld and mafia-raj. Manoj aced the role like a veteran actor.

Soon after he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"My all time favourite ," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The best! Loved u and manoj sir!"

Shefali Shah also dropped a video on her Instagram account and captioned it, "#25YearsOfSatya"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuOeUSuojLS/

The film is known for its amazing storyline, dialogues and songs like 'Goli Maar' and 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai'.

Meanwhile, Manoj was recently seen in the courtroom drama film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' which premiered on the OTT platform Zee5.

Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country's biggest godman and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

Elated on receiving the audience's praises, Manoj earlier said, "It is amazing that after a couple of years of hard work, relentless rehearsals, shootings and post-production; the contributions of so many people including the crew, Suparn S Varma, Vinod Bhanushali, director Apoorv Singh Karki and actors like Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and Adrija Sinha, the film is being celebrated. Surya Mohan Kulshrestha is being praised, Adrija is being raved about and everyone is being celebrated which gives me such a big reason to celebrate this film."

