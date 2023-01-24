Anurag Gupta Appointed as Vice President (VP) and Head of Global Merchant & Network Services, American Express Banking Corp., India

American Express Banking Corp., (AEBC) announced the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the Vice President (VP) and Head of Global Merchant & Network Services in India, bringing both the acquiring and the network cards issuance teams under one leader. In his new role, Anurag will be responsible for expanding the Amex merchant coverage and the network that issues American Express Cards via bank partnerships in India.

Detailing his appointment, Anurag Gupta, said, "I am excited about the new role. India is witnessing unprecedented growth in digital payments, and I am looking forward to the opportunities in the country and expanding our reach in the market, both on the acquiring and issuing side. I will work on deepening relationships with our existing partners, further penetrating portfolios, launching new products and driving more volume for all stakeholders."

Anurag has been a part of American Express for over 18 years working across different businesses, functions, and roles in India and in other global markets. He has a proven and consistent track record of driving the business P&L, managing strategic partners and large sales teams, leading global operations, customer servicing, as well as driving critical strategic projects.

Anurag is highly respected for his ability to deliver strong results and his relationship skills in managing business partners. His appointment is key to further accelerating and drive a step-up in the growth trajectory of American Express' acquiring and issuing partnerships in India.

