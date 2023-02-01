Union Budget 2023: Important announcements of Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1 in the Lok Sabha,in New Delhi. With greater emphasis on rural sector, social sector schemes, infrastructure creation, and the middle class, the FM tabled a fiscally prudent budget in the Parliament. This was the last full Budget of the second Narendra Modi government ahead of general elections in 2024.

Here are the highlights of Union Budget 2023:

FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins Union Budget speech, says this is the first budget in Amrit Kaal.