Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal meets Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios in cabinet

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal met with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, sources said, a day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to discuss portfolio distribution in the cabinet.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The Meghdoot house, which serves as Fadnavis' official residence, has been reached by Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, and a few other NCP leaders. According to a source close to Ajit Pawar, they will talk about how the cabinet portfolios will be distributed. Ajit Pawar formerly held positions in the finance, power, and water resources departments.

