Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal meets Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios in cabinet
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2023 02:25 PM 2023-07-03T14:25:58+5:30 2023-07-03T14:26:31+5:30
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal met with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, sources said, a day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to discuss portfolio distribution in the cabinet.
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
The Meghdoot house, which serves as Fadnavis' official residence, has been reached by Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, and a few other NCP leaders. According to a source close to Ajit Pawar, they will talk about how the cabinet portfolios will be distributed. Ajit Pawar formerly held positions in the finance, power, and water resources departments.