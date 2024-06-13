Pune Accident Video: Woman Thrown Into Air After Being Hit by Speeding Car in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Incident Caught on CCTV

Pune Accident Video: A woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in the Bhosari area of Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday afternoon, according to local police. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, showed the woman being hit by a car as she crossed the road, causing her to be thrown into the air and land some distance away. She was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Following a complaint by the woman's brother, police arrested the driver of the car, identified as Vinay Vilas Naykere, under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Naykere, 24, is the son of a police official, according to regional media reports.

"In an accident involving a white Wagon R, the victim, Rekha, sustained injuries yesterday between 3:30-4:00 pm. She is currently in stable condition," said Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP Shivaji Pawar. "The accused has been taken into custody and the car has been seized."

This incident comes just weeks after another tragic road accident in Pune, where a speeding Porsche collided with a motorcycle from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals. The minor driver of the Porsche has also been arrested in connection with that incident.