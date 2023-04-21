Pune: FIR filed against Sanjay Raut's business partner for Covid Jumbo centre fraud

The Pune Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sujit Patkar, who is known to be a close associate and business partner of Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena party led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

The complaint, made by Kirit Somaiya of the BJP, accuses Patkar of fraudulently acquiring the contract for the Jumbo COVID Center located in Pune's Shivaji Nagar area. The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have filed charges against him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 511, and 34.

Maharashtra | Pune Police registers FIR under IPC section 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 511, 34 against Sujit Patkar, Sanjay Raut's business partner, Lifeline Hospital Management Services along with several others for fraudulently obtaining contract of Shivaji Nagar Pune Jumbo… — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

Sena MLA accuses Raut of spreading "fake news" in a legal case

On Thursday, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat lodged a complaint against Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing him of disseminating false information regarding the fatalities caused by heat stroke in Kharghar.

"He should not do politics on this. We have registered a case against him for spreading fake news against him and for that only we had come to police station, said Shirsat.

"Sanjay Raut is spreading false news. Whatever happened at Kharghar is a saddening incident. As Sanjay Raut is saying 50 people have died, then he should give proof for that", Shirsat added.

On Thursday, Sanjay Raut claimed that a significant number of individuals, between 50 to 75, had succumbed to heatstroke and dehydration after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. He further alleged that the government was attempting to conceal the actual death toll.