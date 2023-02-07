Manoj Bajpayee teases fans about 'The Family Man Season 3' with new video

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on Tuesday, teased his fans about the third season of his much-anticipated web series 'The Family Man'.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a video which he captioned, ""Family" ke saath aa raha hoon...swagat nahin karoge humara?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoWvnRrAtF1/

In the video, Manoj could be seen speaking about him coming back to the audience with his "family."

He said, "Iss holi, main apki family ke liye aa raha hoon main apni family lekar. Stay tuned."

The video hinted that the makers of 'The Family Man Season 3' might be announcing a new update of the series on the occasion of Holi 2023.

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Family man season 3 is arriving," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Family Man Most Favourite Web series ..."

A fan wrote, "master piece is coming"

Helmed by Raj and DK, the first two seasons of the series premiered exclusively on the OTT platform and were declared hits.

Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in the song 'Kudi Meri' alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama 'Bandaa'.

The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', etc.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor