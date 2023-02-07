Delhi Police moves HC against discharge of Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case

Delhi Police has moved to the High court against the discharge granted to Sharjeel Imam and other accused in the Jamia violence case.

Delhi's Saket court on Saturday discharged Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar and eight other accused in the Jamia Millia Islamia University violence case registered in 2019.

However, the court had directed to frame charges against Mohd Iliyas alias Allen in the matter.

The trial court had made serious remarks in the case. The court had said that the accused were made scapegoats in the matter.

The court had said that Delhi Police had no evidence against the accused persons.

This case pertains to violence in Jamia and surrounding areas in December 2019. Violence erupted after a clash between people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police. A case was registered at Jamia Nagar police station and Delhi Police had made 12 persons accused in the case. Delhi Police charged the accused with offences of rioting and unlawful assembly and Section 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 333, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B and 34 of IPC were invoked in the FIR.

Sharjeel was granted bail in 2021.

However, Sharjeel Imam will remain in custody as he is accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case and a sedition case.

His bail in the larger conspiracy case and sedition case was dismissed by the Karkardooma court.

( With inputs from ANI )

