Moinul Uloom School’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations

the first session. MPs Syed Imtiaz Jaleel and Fauzia Khan, Priyanka Ghule of SAMTA Foundation, Mumbai, editor, Aurangabad Times Shakeeb Khusro, editor, Asia Express Shareque Naqshbandi, Tahsin Khan,

Khwaja Sharfuddin, Khaled Saifuddin, Zia Ahmed Khan, Najam Khan, Mubeen Momin, Obaidullah Khan, Rashed Ali Khan and Shafiq Ahmed Khan were present.

Principal Moinul Uloom High School and junior college Dr Shahzad Khan, headmaster Moinul Uloom primary school Ajaz Ahmed, AHM Santosh Chintamani, Kausar Fatima and Ghausia Nehri worked for the success of the event.

Fahim Farooqi conducted the proceedings. Dr Shahzad Khan highlighted the important achievements of the school. MP Jaleel and Khan appreciated the selfless service of ASMES. Syed Irshad and the students presented dramas, songs, ghazals, Qawwali and mushaira.