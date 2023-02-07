Ruckus in hotel by Jogeshwari GP office-bearers in Jalgaon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of Jogeshwari gram panchayat (GP) along with their accomplice created a ruckus at a hotel in Jalgaon over the issue of proposing

a no-confidence motion against them. The incident took place on Sunday night.

The gram panchayat comprises 17 members, out of which, 13 members geared up to table the no-confidence motion against the sarpanch Gajanan Bomble and deputy sarpanch Pravin Dubile. These 13 members went on a tour to an undisclosed destination one month ago. In fear of losing their posts, the duo launched a massive hunt to locate the members.

In the meantime, Bomble and Dubile came to know that the members are staying at a hotel in Jalgaon, therefore, they reached there with 20-25 accomplices on Sunday night. The duo spotted a member Anil Wagh and started to abuse and beat him. The other members tried to intervene quarrel, but the accomplices of the sarpanch jostled them.

The hotel is under the surveillance of the CCTV hence the ruckus was recorded in the cameras. Meanwhile, acting upon the complaint of Anil Wagh, the Jalgaon MIDC police have registered a non-cognisable offence against Bomble, Dubile, Amol Lohkare and Kishore Bilwal.

Meanwhile, sensation prevailed in the Waluj Mahanagar when they learnt the office-bearers beat the gram panchayat members and tried to kidnap them.