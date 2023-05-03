Grand process to mark Buddha Jayanti

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Various programmes will be organised at Milind College to mark the Buddha Jayanti on May 5. A grand procession ‘Dhamma Rally’ will be organised from Kranti Chowk to Milind College, said Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero in a press conference held at Pawannagar on Wednesday.

The events will start at the venue from 4.30 am with the arrival of Bhikhu Sangha, followed by worship of Bodhi Vruksha with 108 lamps. Collective meditation will be held between 5 am and 5.45 am with Ashtha Sheel offering and Paritran Path. The procession will start from 7.30 am from Kranti Chowk. The procession will start after paying obeisance to Lord Buddha by Bhante Bodhipalo Mahathero, Bhikhu Vishudhanand Mahathero and others. The Upasaks and Upasikas will participate wearing white cloths and carrying five-coloured Dhamma Dhwaj. It will pass through Paithan GAte, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Bhadkal Gate, Mill Corner and will conclude at 10 am at Milind College. Similarly, Buddha Jayanti will be celebrated at the Buddha Viharas at various localities in the city.

Bhante Gyanrakshit Thero, Bhante Kashyap Thero, Bhante Mangal Bodhi, Bhante Kuldeep, Bhante Rahulo and others were present for the press meet.