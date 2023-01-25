Pollution, population hamper economic growth: UP official

Lucknow, Jan 25 The Uttar Pradesh government has said that rising pollution and population are a key barrier to economic growth.

UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra called for focus and attention towards the challenges of pollution and population.

Addressing collectors of all the 75 districts, the chief secretary said, "These factors are hampering our development journey. Clean environment and small families are crucial for a happy future. The message must be conveyed respectfully and responsibly to people from all walks of life through thought provoking seminars and discussions. This is essential to achieving economic independence and social equality."

Mishra added that people of the state must be made aware about the steps taken by the state government for development.

"Efforts must be made to create awareness among people about the welfare schemes started by the state government and people must be called upon to join hands with the system for the cause," he said.

