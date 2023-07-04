BBA student held for mowing down morning walkers with speeding car in Hyd

Hyderabad, July 4 The police have arrested a 19-year-old student after a car driven by him in a rash manner mowed down two morning walkers and injured two others in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Badruddin Khadri, a student of BBA at a private college, has been arrested by Narsingi police.According to the police, Khadri along with his three friends were on their way to Moinabad to celebrate his birthday. The youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed the car into morning walkers near Sun City in Bandlaguda Jagir on the outskirts of the city at around 6 a.m.

A mother and her daughter were killed on the spot while a third woman and another man were injured. The deceased have been identified as Anuradha (38) and her daughter Mamata (16).Another woman named Kavita and a man named Intikhab Alam were injured in the incident, who were shifted to the hospital.

The horrific crash was captured on CCTV and the video clips went viral on social media. The speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and lost control before hitting the women walking on the road. After throwing the walkers off the ground, the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

The person driving the car and three other occupants escaped leaving behind the vehicle.

The police later identified the owner of the vehicle and the person who was on the wheel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor