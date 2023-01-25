Bajrang Dal activists cancel Pathaan shows in Indore, 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan raised outside theatres

Bajrang Dal activists protested outside cinema halls in MP's Indore and played Hanuman Chalisa as Pathaan was released today. A 9 am show at a theatre there had to be cancelled due to the protest. According to a Free Press Journal report, Bajrang Dal members assembled in front of the theatre with sticks to stall the film's screening.They also raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and urged people to boycott 'Pathaan'.

'Pathaan' has been mired in controversies ever since the first song of the film, titled 'Besharam Rang', was dropped by the makers. The song sparked outrage after Deepika Padukone was seen donning a "saffron bikini" in one of the scenes in the song. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called her outfit in the song "objectionable" and threatened makers to stall the film's release. Several political leaders and Hindu organisations, including the VHP, also claimed that the use of the saffron/orange colour in the song was aimed at insulting Hindutva. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is one of the most anticipated films to release this year. Touted as one of the biggest ever action spectacle that audiences will see in theatres, the film is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. The trailer of 'Pathaan' was dropped on January 10 and within no time, it became one of the most viewed videos online.