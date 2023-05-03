3 J-K healthcare institutions get national certification under LaQshya programme

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 : The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has accorded National Certification to three prestigious healthcare institutions of Jammu and Kashmir under the LaQshya programme, marking a significant development and improvement in the quality of Labour Rooms and Maternity Operation Theaters, said J-K Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday.

This has been done in recognition of the high standards of quality and to ensure respectful maternity care in labour rooms and maternity OTs.

The certified institutions included Government Lalla Ded Hospital Srinagar, District Hospital, Ganderbal and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

These facilities were assessed by a team of highly qualified and empanelled assessors from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the month of February and March 2023. The National Certification will be valid for a period of three years subject to annual verification of the scores by the State Quality Assurance Committee.

While congratulating the facility staff of these three hospitals for their accomplishment, Secretary of Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar emphasized upon all Medical Colleges, District Hospitals and CHCs to work hard for the implementation of LaQshya standards in Labour Rooms and Maternity OTs for improving care around birth so that maternal and newborn health is further improved.

Mission Director, NHM J-K, Ayushi Sudan, also congratulated the three facilities and their teams for the achievement.

She said, "A lot of other facilities are being taken up for the NQAS, LaQshya and MusQan quality certification which will improve the standards of services across the UT of J-K and thus will be instrumental in the improvement of various health indicators to a considerable extent."

