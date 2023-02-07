Logskim Solutions creates a mark by transforming 15,000 lives Apprenticeship Programme

By transforming the lives of 15,000 plus people and delivering the required training and designing a career development progression for them, Logskim Solutions Private Limited becomes one of the fastest-growing HR solutions providers in India. With its headquarters at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the company has a PAN India presence in 16 cities. It serves businesses in Logistics and Manufacturing sectors majorly and also in other sectors like Retail, Electronics, IT / ITeS, etc. By providing social upliftment for rural youths and other candidates, Logskim Solutions is ambitious to boost the numbers to at least 1 lakh by 2025. For their HR Solutions, Logskim closely collaborates with Large and MSMEs' in the country.

As a Third-Party Aggregator (TPA) under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), Logskim assists businesses to implement and manage Apprenticeship Programme with compliance on their behalf. Dr Dhanasekar B, the company's founder, who is a first-generation entrepreneur, is motivated to help young job seekers find jobs by developing their abilities through apprenticeship-style training. In his earlier employment at LSC, Dr Dhanasekar had a chance to interact with 500 plus HR Heads from various companies which made him to incorporate an exclusive skilled HR Solutions Provider, particularly in Logistics and later catered into other sectors.

Dr Dhanasekar believes in fresh blood infusion of having the right and young fresh talents, mentored by experienced professionals in the businesses. He has created multiple 'Check and Balance Systems' to ensure that compliance is managed with accuracy. He always believes in Client satisfaction and ecstasy when it comes to service with quality.

Logskim operates through the STAMP model which is Source-Train-Assess-Manage-Place to provide HR Services for businesses. When it comes to "One Stop Solutions Providers" for businesses to find the proper workforce, Logskim, a rapidly expanding HR Solutions Provider, has earned the title of "Preferred Partner." Logskim aims to create a Skilled talent pool of workforce with industry readiness through rigorous apprenticeship training. Logskim stands out of the competition by having its own deep-rooted network to source the right mix of deserving talents from various parts of the country.

By recommending to them various available Government programmes and ensuring that the company gets the most advantage possible from the programmes, he maximises benefits for the businesses that have engaged Logskim for their HR services. His aim is to transform Logskim into a "One-Stop Skilled HR Solutions Provider" for all businesses, offering the best service and product using a "Net Promoter" strategy.

Apprenticeship mode of training is largely welcomed by businesses in the present scenario. Instead of engaging the candidates post-completion of their education, the apprenticeship engagement can be done while they are pursuing their graduation. Logskim has signed MoU with 100-plus educational institutions to promote an apprenticeship mode of training for their students to have industrial exposure during their education itself.

