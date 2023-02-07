Cash & ornaments worth Rs 1.40 L stolen in pvt bus

Aurangabad: Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.40 lakh were stolen from a private bus halted on the Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway at Fardapur on Monday night.

According to details, Afsana Yunus from Paldhi Khurdh in Jalgaon district was going to Pune through a private travel bus on Monday night. When the bus was halted at a motel in Fardapur at 10.30 pm on Monday, the woman passenger got down from the vehicle to reply to nature’s call.

Thieves stole cash of Rs 1 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 4,000 from her bag. She lodged a complaint with Fardpur Police Station. A case was registered against unknown thieves. Constable Nilesh Lokhande and woman constable K D Kulthe are on the case under the guidance of assistant police inspector Bharat More