Three out of four killers of Gangster Tillu Tajpuria were shifted to Jail no 8-9 this year only: Tihar Jail sources

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Three out of four killers involved in the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria were shifted to Tihar Jails number 8-9 in the year 2023, official sources from Tihar jail said.

Jail authorities also mentioned that more than 50 weapons were recovered from High-risk Jail no 8-9 in the month of April.

"The jail is old, there are many flaws and they are being rectified. At the same time, it has come to light that Tillu was brought to this jail a few days ago, while out of the four accused who carried out this murder, three were shifted to this jail this year, while one accused killer was shifted last year," a senior jail official said.

"The jails of hardcore criminal has been changed in terms of security and that is why these people reached here at different times. Although the criminals are kept separately according to the gang in the jail, so that there are no fights, in this case, the accused killers broke the grill and reached here from the first floor," the official said.

"In this incident, Tillu Tajpuria was murdered in jail number 8-9. All this happened so suddenly that it took only 5 minutes in total from breaking the iron grill to murder and then the response team reached there. Within a minute or two of the attack on Tillu, the response team arrived and separated him, but by then he had received several wounds. For the murder, the accused used sharply pointed (knife-like) weapons made inside Tihar itself," the official stated.

Tihar Jail officials further mentioned that more than 50 weapons have been recovered in the month of April from jails no 8-9.

"More than 50 such weapons have been recovered in this jail only in the month of April. In the month of April, out of 53 weapons found during checking, 22 weapons were sharpened, while 32 weapons were yet to be sharpened by grinding on stones. All this happens in the common toilet of the jail because there are no CCTV cameras. These weapons are made from different iron leaves, which are extracted by breaking them from exhaust fans, iron windows, and water coolers," the official said.

The official further stated that a security review of this jail will be conducted by the Public Works Department and flaws if found will be rectified.

"After this murder, once again the security review of this jail will be conducted by the Public Works Department and then the flaws found in it will be rectified. However, while expressing his compulsion, the officer said that the jail (Jail No. 8-9) where this incident took place, has more than two thousand prisoners and all are hardcore criminals," the official said.

"For them, there are only about 60 jawans at a time, who are responsible for the security of several blocks. Regarding Jail No. 8-9, he told that there are 975 cameras installed for security, but still, the weapons are not caught many times," the official added.

The officer also said that the murder took place because of their enmity from outside the jail.

"Prince Tewatia was murdered a few days ago and that enmity also took place from outside the jail. Many times they are given targets when they go outside the jail or sometimes these people use phone calls secretly. After the jammer, it does not have any effect in some places and to deal with this, there is a preparation to install hybrid jammers in high-risk jails," the official said.

"Along with this, a proposal is pending with the Government of India, in which the production of hardcore criminals in the court should be done through video conferencing. One advantage of this will also be that their associates will stop meeting these accused outside the court. Apart from this, a high-security jail is being built in Narela, which will lighten the burden of Tihar Jail in future," the official added.

