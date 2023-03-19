"Wouldn't be scared by such actions": Congress after Delhi police's visit to Rahul Gandhi's house

New Delhi [India] March 19 : Congress leaders on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of diverting people's attention from the Ad issue after the Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda met Rahul Gandhi on Sunday and sought to know the names of sexual harassment victims whom he had mentioned during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said they would not be scared by such actions.

"To divert the people from the Ad issue, they (BJP) are asking all these questions by sending the police. Rahul Gandhi & Congress will not get scared," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge stressed that no matter how much they (BJP) try to save Ad, they "will continue to question them".

Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda today met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Police said that Rahul Gandhi said he needs some time and will give the information which they asked for.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held the Centre responsible for sending police to Gandhi's residence.

"Delhi Police went to Rahul Gandhi's residence although he had said he will give an answer in 8-10 days. It's impossible to believe that without the direction of the ruling government the Delhi Police can take such actions," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told reporters at a press conference in Delhi hours after he reached the residence of Rahul Gandhi.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "If Rahul Gandhi will not give the names of the victim women (of alleged sexual harassment) then how will they get justice?"

Biswa mentioned that he had also said that he had met militants, then shouldn't he inform the police?"

"We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it," said Special CP Hooda.

"Rahul Gandhi said it was a long yatra and he met many people and needs time to compile it. He has assured us that he will give the information soon and we will begin our proceedings as soon as we receive the information", CP Hooda added.

