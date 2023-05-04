Karnataka election: "Ruled for 5 years....did not ban it then..." HD Kumaraswamy on row over Congress poll manifesto

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Amid the row over the Congress mfesto mentioning the ban on the Bajrang Dal outfit, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the grand old party is raising the issue now but did nothing during their rule in the state.

The remarks came in the wake of Congress' mfesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, wherein the party bracketed outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal together and stated it would ban the orgsations once it is voted to power.

"All those things are not important. When Congress Govt ruled for 5 years, why did they not ban it then? Why are they raising the issue now? We have to change the culture of those orgsations. We have to teach them how to behave in public life. That is important," says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Earlier on Wednesday, the members of Bajrang Dal were detained by the Police in Hyderabad for staging a protest against the Congress' mfesto.

Bajrang Dal protestors raised slogans against the Congress party in front of their party office against this announcement.

The Congress party on Tuesday in its mfesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations, read the Congress mfesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor