Two bikers try to extort techie-couple in Bengaluru by hitting their car, held: Police

Two men were arrested after they allegedly rammed their bike into a car and tried to extort a techie-couple at Doddakannelli on Sarjapur Main Road in the wee hours Sunday, police said.

The accused identified as Dhanush, 24, a fish seller in Bellandur, and his employee Rakshit, 20, police said here on Monday.

"They have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) S Girish said.

The accused also chased the car for five km after the incident.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday at around 3 am when the couple, Ankita Jaiswal and Kush Jaiswal, were returning to their flat on Sarjapur Main Road.

The accused were riding their bike in violation of the one-way rule and hit the car. Later, they tried to engage in an argument with the couple, but the couple did not get down from the car and tried to drive away. The duo chased them to their apartment.

"We have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Ankita Jaiswal and arrested the suspects," DCP Girish said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor