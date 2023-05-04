"AAP will not make major inroads in rural Karnataka...," says Congress leader Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Amid the high-voltage campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to gain power in the southern state. Meanwhile, its internal discussions are in full swing to stay one step ahead of the Opposition, informed sources.

According to the Congress' internal report, the party hopes to gain power in Karnataka and leaves no stone unturned. In this regard, the party is continuously asking for secret reports from supervisors so that wherever there is any deficiency, it can be rectified.

According to Congress strategists, Aam Aadmi Party can get votes in a few urban seats due to which the grand old party can suffer. However, Aam Aadmi Party is contesting more than 200 seats in the upcoming election.

As per sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for opposition unity. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded a candidate against Kharge's son from the Chittapur constituency.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge and son of Mallikarjun Kharge said that every party is free to contest an election that they deemed fit but it should not hurt the prospects of a better party that is in a position to come to power.

"When there is talk of opposition unity, then one should stand with the party that is strong. When there is an agreement of a united opposition there must be some levy given to the national party. AAP, I feel will not make major inroads in rural areas of Karnataka, in urban areas they might have some kind of backing but it will not affect the margins of the Congress party," said Priyank Kharge.

Reacting to AAP fielding a candidate from the same constituency as his, Priyank Kharge said that every party is free to field a candidate and think about what is best for the county and united opposition.

Meanwhile, AIMIM will be fighting the Karnataka elections on a few seats.

Earlier on Wednesday, Owaisi refuted the claims made by Congress that he was sent by the BJP to divide Muslim votes in the poll-bound Karnataka.

"...This is nonsense. We are contesting only two seats across Karnataka. There is a saying in Urdu - naach na jaane aangan tedha. That is their case," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress released its mfesto for Karnataka polls making a slew of promises such as 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Anna Bhagya' even as it apparently sought to draw a parallel between Bajrang Dal and PFI and said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any orgsations which promote enmity and hatred.

The mfesto was released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior state leaders.

The party said it will increase the quota limit from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for all castes based on population.

The party also promised to release the socio-economic caste census and accord social justice accordingly.

The Congress said it will ensure 80 per cent of jobs in Karnataka to local people in both the public and private sectors.

The party has promised a start-up fund of Rs 10 crore to each constituency.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor