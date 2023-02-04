ED questions Rahul Gandhi's close aide Alankar Sawai in money laundering case linked to TMC leader

Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's close aide Alankar Sawai for three consecutive days in connection with a money laundering case linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saket Gokhale.

The probe agency has asked Sawai about Rs 23.54 lakh allegedly given to Gokhale, officials said.Gokhale had told the probe agency that money was given to him by Sawai.

Gokhale was arrested by the agency in Gujarat on January 25 in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged misuse of crowdfunded money.

After arrest, Gokhale was produced in court in Ahmedabad which granted ED five-day remand.The TMC leader has been lodged in jail after he has arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police from Delhi on December 30 last year in connection with the alleged misappropriation of crowdfunded money.

Earlier, Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police on December 6 for "spreading fake news" related to the money spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi in Gujarat after the suspension bridge collapse tragedy.

( With inputs from ANI )

