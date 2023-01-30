Finally, registration process for TAIT to begin today

LT impact

Aurangabad: Finally, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will commence the registration process for the Teachers Aptitude and Eligibility Test (TAIT) on January 31. It may be noted that this paper carried out a news item on January 24 under the title of ‘Future of 94K candidates lands in uncertainty’ about the wait of more than 94,000 candidates for teachers' recruitment not ending because of the delay in holding the TAIT.

The MSCE released the notification today announcing the schedule of the test. The registration will commence on January 31 and its last date will be February 8. Aspirants can pay fees online by 11.59 pm (February 8). The admit card will be made available from February 15 onwards. The test will be held conducted between February 22 and March 3. The MSCE also said that there may be changes in the schedule depending upon the strength of students and the availability of infrastructure and facilities. The details about the vacant posts subject, category, medium and roster-wise will be made available on the ‘Pavitra portal’ for all the candidates.

Mediums of test

The candidate can choose a medium of languages such as Marathi, English or Urdu while filling the online form. The question paper will have a medium of English-Marathi or English-Urdu while questions based on languages like Marathi, and English will be excluded from it.

Syllabus and weightage

There will be 200 marks for 200 questions. The duration will be of 120 minutes (two hours). The test is divided into two parts. The first part of Aptitude which has a 60 percentage weightage (120 questions) while logical reasons will have 40 percentage weightage (80 questions).

It is mandatory to clear TAIT for becoming teachers in primary and secondary schools of Zilla Parishads, municipal corporations and councils across the state. Thousands of candidates, who have passed D El Ed or D T Ed and MahaTET are eligible to appear for TAIT. The recruitment of teachers has been pending for the past five years.