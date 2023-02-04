Shah Rukh Khan gives befitting reply to Twitter user asking for "real collection" of 'Pathaan'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, gave a befitting reply to a social media user who questioned him about the real collection of his latest blockbuster 'Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh organised an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. During the interaction, one user asked, "@iamsrk #Pathaan ka real collection kitna he ? #AskSRK"

Replying to this SRK, who is known for his witty and hilarious responses, said, "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??"

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1621765384847368197

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. It has already collected Rs 364 crore in India in 8 days.

The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the 'Tiger' movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

( With inputs from ANI )

