Pune: Hinjewadi Police Book Driver After Accident Video Goes Viral

The Hinjewadi police booked the driver involved in the accident that occurred on May 23, 2024, at around 4:30 p.m. near Mauli Snacks close to the Wakad Flyover on Hinjewadi-Wakad Road. The police took action after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Initially, the police said they had no information about the incident. However, a case has now been registered against Tushar Nemade.

The accident involved a young female pedestrian identified as Akansha Pardeshi. Her brother, Utkarsh Sanjay Singh Pardeshi, 23, a resident of Pune Camp originally from Kadrabad, Jalna, filed a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station. An FIR has been registered under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to police, no one came forward to file a complaint initially. However, on June 12, the victim's brother went to the police station and registered a complaint after the video went viral. On May 23, Akansha was walking on the road near Mauli Snacks in Wakad when the accused, Tushar Nemade, allegedly drove recklessly and struck her from behind, throwing her in the air and seriously injuring her. She was later hospitalized but is now recovering, police said.

The accident occurred four days after the Porsche accident. However, no action was taken by the police until CCTV footage of the crash went viral, attracting public outrage over the police response.