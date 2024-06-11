Pune Accident: Woman Thrown into Air by Speeding Car in Hinjewadi; No Police Action Yet, Incident Caught on Camera

A video circulating online shows a speeding car colliding with a female pedestrian in Pune on May 23. The footage, purportedly taken at Bhujbal Chowk in Hinjewadi around 5 p.m., shows the victim thrown into the air by the impact.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on May 23. However, no complaint or FIR (First Information Report) has been filed at the Hinjewadi police station. Police say they are unaware of the incident and are verifying the jurisdiction. Hinjewadi police claim the victim is receiving medical treatment and is not in danger.

However, citizens allege that the incident, which happened four days after a Porsche accident in Pune, is being overlooked by the police to protect the driver of the speeding car, as no crime has been registered even after 20 days.

Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of the Hinjewadi Police Station told LokmatTimes.com, “We are yet to determine where the accident occurred and we will register a crime if someone comes to the police station to file a complaint.”

Questions are being raised about the lack of police presence in the area. Ideally, beat marshals or the station in-charge should inform the control room of such incidents. It's unclear why no Pune or Pimpri Chinchwad police personnel were aware of the accident.

Additionally, concerns exist about whether the victim's right to file a zero FIR at any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction, was upheld.

The CCTV footage, which shows the incident happening in daylight on a busy highway with witnesses present, contradicts the police claim of having no information.