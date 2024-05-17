MI vs LSG, IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran Power Lucknow Super Giants to 214/6 Against Mumbai Indians

Nicholas Pooran's fiery knock of 75 runs propelled the Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding total of 214/6 against the Mumbai Indians in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, played at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

LSG skipper KL Rahul (55) and Pooran stitched together a crucial 109-run partnership to lay the foundation for a big score. Openers Devdutt Padikkal (0) and Marcus Stoinis (28) departed early, putting pressure on the middle order. However, Rahul and Pooran steadied the ship, taking the attack to the MI bowlers in the latter half of the innings.

Piyush Chawla (3/32) and Nuwan Thusara (3/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians, taking three wickets each. Ayush Badoni's unbeaten cameo of 22 runs further bolstered LSG's total, helping them cross the 200-run mark.

With this win, Lucknow keeps their playoff hopes alive, although they require favorable results from other matches to qualify. Mumbai Indians, already eliminated from contention, will look to end their season on a high note.