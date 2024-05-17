MI vs LSG, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya-Led Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Lucknow Super Giants

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first for the Mumbai Indians against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Pandya announced changes to his XI, with Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma missing the game due to injury. Arjun Tendulkar and Dewald Brevis came into the side, replacing Tim David.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul confirmed Quinton de Kock's absence and named Devdutt Padikkal and Matt Henry as replacements for him and Naveen-ul-Haq, respectively.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians:

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Naman Dhir

Dewald Brevis

Suryakumar Yadav

Nehal Wadhera

Hardik Pandya (c)

Romario Shepherd

Anshul Kamboj

Piyush Chawla

Nuwan Thushara

Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants:

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk)

Devdutt Padikkal

Marcus Stoinis

Deepak Hooda

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Krunal Pandya

Arshad Khan

Matt Henry

Ravi Bishnoi

Mohsin Khan

Captain's Quotes:

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians):

"We're bowling first. Chasing is always preferable here. The ball behaves well in the evening. It's about playing for the team's badge and pride. Those are important values for the group. We also need to show character. Winning and playing good cricket will be appreciated. This lineup gives us more freedom to express ourselves and try to play a good game of cricket. Not much to think about. Jasprit isn't available, so Arjun plays. Tilak has an injury and misses out, replaced by Brevis. Tim also misses out, with another player coming in."

KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants):

"Quinton is out. Devdutt Padikkal comes in. Matt Henry comes in. These are the significant changes. We'll consider using the Impact Player. The wicket is generally good for batting, but there have been some recent changes. We'll see how it behaves after the first six overs and adapt our strategy accordingly. We're disappointed with our recent form. We started the season well and were comfortably in the top four a couple of weeks ago. However, a few losses have put us in a difficult position. That's the nature of the IPL. Today is an opportunity to come out, play our best cricket, and entertain the crowd."