MI vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 67: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and Mumbai Weather Forecast

Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 67 of the IPL 2024 on Friday, May 17. The final league stage match for both teams is scheduled to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the last IPL 2024 match between MI and LSG on April 30 in Lucknow, the KL Rahul-led side defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets at Ekana Stadium. Hardik Pandya’s men will be desperate to take revenge for that loss in front of home fans and finish the season with a win. Both MI and LSG are already out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race, but by winning the last league stage match, Mumbai Indians hope to avoid the embarrassment of finishing last in the points table.

Mumbai Indians are coming into Friday’s contest after losing their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. LSG, meanwhile, aim to end a losing streak of three matches.

Weather Report

Mumbai witnessed a massive dust storm recently, and there remains a threat of rain disrupting the match. According to AccuWeather.com, the temperature on May 17 is expected to be around 31°C with a real feel of 38°C. Winds are expected to be mild, blowing at 13 km/h with occasional gusts up to 19 km/h. The humidity level is high at 82%, leading to potential sweat and discomfort for players and fans. Cloud cover is 22%, with a chance of precipitation. The weather may not be favorable as there is a possibility of rainfall and thunderstorms.

Pitch Report

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the last match played there on May 6, MI chased down a target of 174 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 17.3 overs. Out of the six matches played at Wankhede in IPL 2024, the team batting first has scored 200+ runs twice. The pitch offers friendly conditions for batting, but there is also some help for bowlers.