Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies With Light to Moderate Rainfall in City and Suburbs Likely Today; 4.03-Metre High Tide Expected

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai to witness partly cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain across the city and its suburbs on Tuesday, July 1. IMD sounded yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Konkan. Areas surrounding city, including Palghar district, have been witnessing heavy rains for the past two days. The rains led to waterlogging in many parts of the state, while Thane and Navi Mumbai are likely to witness cloudy skies today, with light to moderate rain expected in the afternoon. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in the Thane East, Kalwa, Mumbra, Ghansoli, Koparkhairne, Vashi, and Belapur areas of Navi Mumbai in the evening.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Above Normal Rainfall in July 2025.

The high tide is predicted for 4:26 PM today, with a height of 4.03 meters. The next high tide will likely occur early tomorrow morning, July 2, at 4:43 AM, with a height of 3.27 meters. Low tide is scheduled for 10:44 PM tonight at 1.65 meters and will follow again tomorrow morning at 10:15 AM, rising to 2.06 meters.

The city recorded an average of 2mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs received a higher 11 mm and the western suburbs saw 10 mm. Minimum temperature is expected between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperature will be 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.