UP: Old ration shops to be shifted from narrow streets to accessible locations

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Taking cognizance of the difficulties faced by the general public and foodgrains vehicles in reaching government ration shops due to narrow streets, CM Yogi Government has issued an order to shift these to accessible locations.

The Government in its order has suggested setting up of shops on the basis of the module developed by Divisional Commissioner Bareilly to facilitate access to the fair price shops.

The order is also in line with Section 24(2)(a) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, which says that the State Government will procure foodgrains at subsidized rates from Central Government's godowns through authorized agencies and deliver them to the doorstep of the fair price shops.

Under the single-stage system of doorstep delivery of food grains, it is important for the vehicles carrying food grains to reach the fair-price shops easily. However, because of its location on narrow streets, both people and foodgrains vehicles find it difficult to reach fair-price shops.

An order was issued earlier also in this regard which said that Gram Sabhas in rural areas and Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Corporations in urban areas will build ration shops from their financial sources, MGNREGA etc. schemes.

These constructions should be done on the basis of the availability of space near Panchayat buildings in rural areas and community buildings in urban areas as much as possible.

Furthermore, the order says that the Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, have informed that the construction of foodgrains storage for the implementation of the National Food Security Act 2013, is permissible under MGNREGA.

Therefore, the State Government can build foodgrain storage under MGNREGA and use them as fair-price shops. Such buildings will be constructed only on government land.

In order to increase the viability of fair-price shops, the State Government has granted the permission to make payment of electricity bills, provide CSC services, and broadband service under PM Wani, as well as sale of items of daily need to the common man through fair-price shops.

As per the order sent by Joint Secretary Sant Lal to all the Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates, due to the non-fixation of the standard of fair price shops to be constructed, their construction is not being ensured by the concerned authorities in the districts.

In such a situation, the construction of fair price shops of the public distribution system can take place on the basis of the module developed by the Divisional Commissioner, Bareilly and the Divisional Food Controller, Bareilly Division.

The concerned District Magistrate will take necessary decisions at its own level regarding the selection of the proposed design, layout and location of the shops. The total area of the fair price shop constructed as per the module will be approximately 484 sq ft.

The fair price shop will be constructed in a large room, which will have separate spaces for the shop and CSC. There will also be a 24 ft x 04 ft verandah in front of the shop, which will serve as a waiting hall for fair-price vendors. The verandah includes notice boards at three places and space for micro plantation at one place.

New fair-price shops will first be constructed in all the blocks of the state. After this, as per the instructions of the Government of India, 75 shops will be constructed in each district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor