Fraudsters dupe city industrialist of Rs 14cr

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two fraudsters from Akola duped a city industrialist of Rs 14 crore on the lure of selling him a company worth Rs 70 crore for just Rs 41 crore. Cidco MIDC police have arrested Nitin Haridas Patil and Sandeep Haribhau Pundkar in this connection while another accused Sanjay Jadhav is at large.

Police said industrialist Sanjay Trilokchand Goyal (Agrawal), N-1, Cidco) runs a company Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd, in which cotton-related transactions are done. He through an agent Anil Thanvi came to know that a company J J Fine Spa, worth Rs 70 crore has to be sold due to losses incurred during corona crisis. In May, Goyal met the directors of the company Nitin, Sandeep and Sanjay, and a deal was made between them at Rs 41.25 crore. On the request of Nitin, Goyal paid Rs 7.14 crore and also cleared a long of Rs 6.72 crore on the company. However, the accused duped Goyal by hiding the company transactions and outstanding payments.

The accused are said to be politically strong in Akola and Amravati districts. Instead, they lodged a cheating case against Goyal that he has duped them of Rs 70 crore. Goyal then met commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya and told him about the case. Then Cidco MIDC PI Gautam Patare registered a case in this regard.

A police team including Atmaram Ghuge, Sachin Jadhav, Prakash Sonawane, Bapurao Bavaskar, Santosh Gaikwad, Arvind Puri and others laid a trap and arrested Nitin and Sandeep while Jadhav is still at large. Both the accused were remanded in police custody till July 3, PI Patare said.