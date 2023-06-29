Couple operated organage illegally without permit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The incident of the directors of Jijamata Balak Ashram, Shivshankar Colony Dilip Shrihari Raut, and his wife Savita selling a newborn baby of a woman from Paithan came to the fore on June 20. During the investigation, it has been found that the permit of the orphanage was canceled in 2006 and the couple was operating it illegally since then.

According to the details, a 40-year-old woman from Paithan wanted to sell her 2.5-month-old baby and hence she handed over the baby to Raut for selling it. The Raut couple makes a deal for the baby with a couple for Rs 5 lakh. However, the Bharosa Cell and Jawaharnagar police conducted a raid and rescued the baby before it could be sold.

On Tuesday, PI Vyankatesh Kendre and API Dilip Chandant produced the Raut couple before the court and they have been remanded in the police custody till June 30.

Although the permit for the orphanage was canceled in 2006, Raut continued to operate the orphanage illegally. He even grabbed the building where the orphanage was operated by the owner after the termination of the contract and this case is sub-judice. It also came to know that the 40-year-old woman from Paithan had a baby through a live-in relationship. As she was not willing to take care of the baby, she searched for the orphanage on the internet and then contacted Raut, it has been revealed during the investigation.