Assam CM appeals to ULFA-I to shun violence, return to mainstream

Guwahati, Jan 26 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made a fresh appeal to the banned militant outfit ULFA-I to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

Addressing the Republic Day function here, he said that if the ULFA-I comes to the table of talks, Assam will be transformed into the "island of peace".

"It is our last mile on the path of peace to have ULFA-I on the table of talks," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that Assam has witnessed a lot of change in its path of development, and the situation is very different now compared to when the ULFA-I was formed.

"Today, Assam is rapidly moving on the path of development. People living in the state have a new mindset now, and ULFA-I should accept this," he added.

Sarma also expressed confidence to bring the organisation on the path of peace.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Minister paid homage to brave hearts at Shraddhanjali Kanan here.

He announced that elderly people in the state will now get Rs 1,250 per month, instead of the earlier Rs 300 per month under the old age pension scheme.

Sarma also mentioned the state government's Rs 2,000 crore initiative to convert 500 government schools into smart educational institutes.

"This is the first time since independence that the Assam government has been able to pay salaries to government employees with its own funds," he added.

