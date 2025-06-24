Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging in Vasai-Virar and Nala Sopara After Overnight Downpour; Yellow Alert Issued for City

School children, parents and vehicles were navigating on flooded streets of Vasai-Virar and Nala Sopara in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, after heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on the night of June 23 and 24. As per the news agency IANS, Gala Nagar Circle in Virar East was flooded with rainwater. However, the rain had stopped in the morning, but cloudy skies are still hovering over the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow and orange alert for Mumbai and nearby districts of Maharashtra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a high tide warning for the city. According to the IMD, Mumbai will witness heavy rainfall on June 24 with cloudy skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be around 31 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging on Roads of Vasai-Virar and Nala Sopara

Today's high tides at 11.15 am will be expected to reach 4.59 meters, and again at 10:59 pm, peaking at 3.91 meters. Low tide is expected at 5:11 pm this evening, with the sea receding to 1.88 meters, followed by another low tide at 5:10 am tomorrow, dipping to just 0.29 meters.

According to the latest data collected between 8:00 am on June 23 and 8:00 am on June 24, the city received an average of 54.67 mm of rain. The eastern suburbs reported 56.18 mm, while the western suburbs saw slightly less at 40.02 mm.

On Monday, the civic body issued an advisory warning about high tides in the Arabian Sea over the next five days, with waves expected to rise more than 4.5 metres. BMC urged citizens to avoid venturing near the seashore during these days. The highest tide of the season is expected on June 26, with waves reaching up to 4.75 metres, the BMC stated in a release.

Meanwhile, water levels in the lakes supplying drinking water to the city have increased significantly due to heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to BMC data as of Monday, June 23, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs has reached 4,08,299 million litres, which is about 28.21% of their total storage capacity.