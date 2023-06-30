Kartik Kumar Singh triumph

The tournament was organised by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and recognized by the Chess Association Indrajeet Mahindrakar scored 9 out of 11 and stood second while Daksh Goyal scored 8.5 out of 11 and stood third.

Kartik Kumar Singh got richer by Rs. 51000 whereas Indrajeet and Daksh got Rs. 31,000- and Rs. 26,000 respectively.

The Prizes were distributed at the hands of senior BJP leader Jai Prakash Gupta. Former MCA member Milind Marathe and CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas were also present. International Arbiter Ajinkya Pingle along with his team of Arbiter consisting of FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Swati Kumbhalkar, FA Shubham Soni, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Sagar Sakhare, Prathamesh Machave and Shishir Indurkar worked Hard for the smooth conduction of the event.

Meanwhile the G.H.Raisoni Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament will begin on Saturday at 9.00 am. DCP Archit Chandak will inaugurate the tournament.