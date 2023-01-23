Now Get Onboard A Loyalty Program With The Most Exclusive Offers With NYKAA PRIVE!

Millions of Nykaa consumers have another reason to rejoice as India's most preferred beauty and lifestyle platform launches its highly rewarding loyalty program- Nykaa Prive!

In true Nykaa style, the spotlight shines on you through and through! From the moment you join the app and start shopping, your Prive benefits are unlocked and continue to stack up with every purchase and spending milestone. Prive offers a multi-tiered membership experience in which anyone can begin their journey as a 'member' by spending INR 2000 annually. The move up to Gold is easily achieved by shopping for INR 5,000 and the most-coveted membership, Platinum, by buying products worth 10,000 within a year.

Nykaa Prive offers shoppers an all-access pass to the enchanting world of beauty, bringing them exclusive perks, presents and points. A trusted loyalty program, the benefits range from birthday gifts, multiplier reward points, exclusive sales and offers, surprise coupons, premium and priority customer care, free delivery and much more!

Commenting on the new Prive program, a Nykaa spokesperson said, "We are committed to consistently enhancing the Nykaa experience and giving our shoppers more value every time they choose us. The joy of discovering new brands and securing best deals is now set to double, as our Prive program kicks in and it is ready to help consumers make the most of their purchases. With highly rewarding Prive benefits like exclusive discounts and offers and free shipping on all orders, we intend to also bring the world of superior customer experiences closer to as many consumers as possible and this has driven our decision to make entry into Prive a simple process."

New benefits across tiers:

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of bringing inspiration and joy to people, everywhere, every single day. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nayaka', meaning one in the spotlight, Nykaa has emerged as one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive Omnichannel e-commerce experience, Nykaa offers over 4,500 brands and over 4.6 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications. The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that products available at Nykaa are 100 per cent authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, robust CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts. Over the years, Nykaa has received many accolades for disrupting the beauty market. At the 17th India Business Leader Award in 2022, Nykaa was awarded as the Disruptor of the Year and Kantar's Brandz List features Nykaa as one of most valuable brands in India. www.nykaa.com

