CBI registers FIR against former president of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha over financial irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR against the former president of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) Shivayogi Niralkatti and others on allegations of financial irregularities.

The FIR in the matter reads Shivayogi Niralkatti, former president of DBHPS and other unknown public servants and private persons as accused in the case.

It alleged that the name of the Institution was misused by Niralkatti at Dharwad to promote his financial interest by running courses other than promoting Hindi, like courses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Law Colleges and English Medium schools, in violation of laid down objects of DBHPS norms/Bye-laws by forming these institutions without obtaining requisite permission from the Ministry of HRD.

The FIR accessed byreads that CBI has conducted a Preliminary Enquiry against unknown officials of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) and unknown private persons on the basis of the complaint registered in December 2021 received from Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary/Central Vigilance Officer), Ministry of Education in New Delhi alleging financial irregularities in-Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) Chennai Dharwad and other places.

The Preliminary Enquiry revealed that the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DEHPS) headquartered at Chennai, is an organisation whose main goal is to improve Hindi literacy among the non-Hindi-speaking people of South India. In 1964, the institution was recognized by the Government of India as one of the Institutes of National Importance through an Act of Parliament in 1964. The main objective of the (DBHPS) is to hold such examinations and grant such degrees, diplomas and certificates for proficiency in Hindi or in the teaching of Hindi as may be determined by the (DBHPS) from time to time. The (DBHPS) is having four regional headquarters at Hyderabad, Dharwad, Emakalam and Tiruchirapalli.

Besides, there are 14 branches located in Cuddalore, Neyveli, Puducherry, Coimbatore, Salem, Vellore, Ooty, Karaikal, Tuticorin, Nagercoil, Madurai, Karur, Thanjavur and Hyderabad.

The Preliminary Enquiry revealed misappropriation of funds in DBHPS, Dharwad, Kamataka during the period between 2004-2005 and 2016-2017, involving R. F. Niraikatti (since expired) and his son Shivayogi R. Niralkatti, formerly Working President of DBHPS, Dharwad, Karnataka.

The enquiry revealed that Dhakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Dharwad Branch had sought a grant from the Ministry of HRD, Hindi to pay Honorarium to various Hindi teachers, principals in Hindi teachers training colleges etc. Based on the requests from DBHPS, the Ministry of HRD, New Delhi, had granted 75 per cent of the total expenditure involved in this scheme as a grant and a balance of 25 per cent was to be contributed by the DBHPS on their own source of funds.

The funds so received by the DEHPS, Dharwad was to be deposited in the separate account maintained by them along with a further contribution of 25 per cent and release the same to the Hindi teachers and others as per the list and amount provided by the Ministry of HRD, New Delhi.

The enquiry revealed that there were huge cash withdrawals from the account to the tune of Rs 7.44 crore. in the name of distributing the grant to teachers, whereas as per norms, grants should be paid to the beneficiaries through Cheques/DDs only.

The enquiry revealed that after receiving grants from Central Government, DBHPS/Dharwad was submitting utilization certificates along with Profit and Loss accounts/statements. It is revealed the total contribution claimed by DBHPS, Dharwad in their profit and loss account for the period from 2004-05 to 2016-2017 was Rs 10 crore whereas the contribution by DBHPS, Dharwad was only Rs 1.85 crore as per its Bank account.

Hence, the accused have inflated the profit and loss account/statement and submitted false statements to the Central Government.

The enquiry revealed that the Central Government had sanctioned aid for 600 free Hindi Classes, 600 TA to Teachers and PG Diploma translation for DBHPS, Dharwad during the period from 2011-12 to 2016-17 to DBHPS, Dharwad. However, only 400 to 450 teachers were available during the said period, which is evident from the receipt and payment statements and utilisation certificate submitted to the Government of India.

The enquiry revealed that the grants released by the Government of India meant for payments of Honorarium to teachers for promoting Hindi were diverted and utilized by DBHPS, Dharwad for payment of salary to the Principals, Teachers, Clerks and Peons of B.Ed. Colleges under the control of DBHPS, Karnataka. It is revealed that during the period from 2004-2005 to 2016- 2017 DBHPS, Dharwad has misappropriated Rs 5,78 crore meant for Hindi promotions through 600 teachers and unauthorizedly used the same for payment of salary to the staff of B.Ed. Colleges.

The enquiry revealed that R. F. Niralkatti (since expired) and his son Shivayogi Niralkot, working President since 2014 abused their official position and in conspiracy with unknown public servants and private persons submitted false Profit and Loss statements to the government of India and misappropriated and diverted the grants released by Government of India for promotion of Hindi language for their own use.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor