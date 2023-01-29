Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at by policeman passes away

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot at Brajarajnagar on Sunday succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters. The accused ASI was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police, he said. He was airlifted to Bhubaneshwar where he was being treated by a team of specialists at the private hospital.