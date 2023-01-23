Policeman commits suicide

Policeman commits suicide

Aurangabad

A constable of the CID committed suicide by jumping in front of Sachkhand Express on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Anil Sonawane (42, N-6, Cidco). He joined the police department on compassionate basis in 2018.

