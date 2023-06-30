Mumbai: Benin national swallows 43 Heroin capsules worth Rs 5 crore, arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : A total of 43 Heroin capsules worth Rs 5 crore were recovered from the body of a Benin national in a medical examination, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Friday.

DRI said that Benin national was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai on June 21, 2023.

The medical examination of the accused passenger confirmed that 43 capsules of Heroin were ingested by him.

"He was produced before the CMM who ordered his medical examination and recovery of contraband, if any from his body. During his medical examination, he was suspected to have ingested 43 capsules, apparently containing NDPS substance. The passenger was admitted to JJ Hospital where, after appropriate treatment, the passenger purged 43 capsules during his 10 days stay at the hospital from June 21 to June 30," an official statement said.

DRI further stated that a total of 504 grams of light brown sticky substance (valued at approx Rs 5 Crore international market value has been recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The accused person has admitted to having tried to smuggle in narcotics substance. Accordingly, he has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Further investigation is underway.

