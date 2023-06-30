Assam Rifles recover heroin worth Rs 2.07 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], June 30 : Assam Rifles recovered heroin and foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.07 crore in Zote and Zokhawthar of Champhai district, an official statement said Friday.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) made a recovery on June 30. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Customs Department and other sister agencies based on specific information.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 125 grams of heroin no 4 and 92 Cases of foreign origin cigarettes with a total cost of Rs 2.07 Cores in general area Zote & Zokhawthar Champhai on 30 Jun 2023," read the official statement.

"Both the operations were carried out by a team of Assam Rifles based on specific information. 125 grams of heroin no 4 was recovered from a black polythene bag hidden in general area of Zote and in the other operation 92 cases of foreign origin cigarettes were recovered from general area Zokhawthar, both costing a total of Rs 2.07 Crores. All the confiscated items been handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai and LCS Zokhawthar for further legal proceeding," read the official further.

Ongoing smuggling of Heroin no 4 and illegal smuggling of foreign cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor