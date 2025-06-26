Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, 4.75m High Tide Expected Today

Throughout June, Mumbai, the City of Dreams, has been dealing with cloudy conditions and the threat of intense rain. The weather appears to be gloomy but warmer as the month draws to an end. According to IMD, the weather today will be gloomy with a lot of rain. As of 9 am, the temperature in Mumbai is 28°C and there is light rain. The humidity is 85%, the precipitation is 25%, and the wind speed is 26 km/h. Thursday's temperatures are stable in the mid- to high-20s, ranging from 26°C to 29°C. Similar weather conditions are predicted by IMD on June 27, with cloudy skies, heavy rain, and temperatures between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius at the lowest and maximum.

A high tide of 4.75 meters is expected today in the afternoon. Citizens are advised to stay away from the seacoasts and beaches in the city.

The forecast for the next few days shows varying weather, including periodic thunderstorms on Thursday, heavy rain on Friday, and light rain on Saturday. Thunderstorms are predicted for Monday, and light rains are expected to hit the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperature is expected to hover around 28°C to 29°C for the next week. Overall, the city will shortly experience a combination of mild showers and thunderstorms along with persistently warm temperatures.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf8Es5 भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/BkpNEhC385 — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 25, 2025

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for June 26. While Nashik and Pune are under orange alert, a few districts in Maharashtra that are part of the Konkan and Vidharbha regions are under yellow alert; the remaining parts of Maharashtra are exempted from alerts.