WATCH: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With Govt School Kids in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins was seen enjoying a game of cricket with kids from a government school in Hyderabad. A video that has gone viral on social media, shows Cummins batting while a young student bowls to him. The gesture has been praised by fans for showcasing Cummins' down-to-earth nature.

This comes after the SRH qualified for the playoffs. Cummins, who has led the Australian national team to World Test Championship, World Cup, and Ashes victories, has also impressed as captain of the ambitious Hyderabad franchise this season.

Cummins' team was hoping to secure a spot in the final four by defeating the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, but rain washed out the match at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The single point awarded was enough to qualify SRH for the playoffs as the third team. With 15 points, they can still finish among the top two if they win their last league match against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals lose to Kolkata Knight Riders, the current table toppers.

Cummins and teammate Travis Head, who have both had a stellar tournament, will join fellow Australian Mitchell Starc in the knockout stages. Starc's team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is guaranteed the top spot with 19 points, while Rajasthan Royals have also secured their place.

The race for the fourth and final playoff spot is still ongoing, with four teams in contention: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and champions Chennai Super Kings.

Cummins has been a standout performer, justifying his Rs 20.5 crore price tag. His leadership and ability to encourage his team to play attacking cricket have made Sunrisers Hyderabad one of the most exciting teams to watch in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).