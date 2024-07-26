Uttar Pradesh: E-Rickshaw Driver Runs Over Woman in Kanpur, Incident Caught on CCTV

A video showing an e-rickshaw driver running over a woman's legs has gone viral on social media. The footage, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, shows the woman walking on a road with minimal traffic when the e-rickshaw, despite ample space to avoid her, intentionally strikes her.

In Kanpur, an e-rickshaw ran over a woman and fled the scene without anyone intervening. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety and accountability in the area.#Kanpur#Erickshaw#Accident#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/shPo2NfDUZ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 26, 2024

The video shows the woman falling to the ground as bystanders rush to help. Shockingly, two police officers are seen on a motorcycle directly behind the e-rickshaw during the incident.

Kanpur police reported that no formal complaint has been filed, and the matter appears to have been resolved between the two parties involved. However, authorities have pledged to take action if a complaint is lodged.